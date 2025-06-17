Army veteran pilot who died in Kedarnath helicopter crash cremated

Jaipur: The last rites ceremony of retired lieutenant colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan, the pilot who lost his life in the recent Kedarnath helicopter crash, were performed on Tuesday in Jaipur.

The funeral procession was led by Singh's wife Deepika, a lieutenant colonel in the Army.

She held her husband's portrait held close to her heart as people raised slogans of "Rajveer Singh Amar Rahein" (Long live Rajveer Singh).

A large number of people, including relatives, friends and fellow officers, attended the funeral.

The coffin was placed outside their Shastri Nagar residence where floral tributes were offered.

Sainik Kalyan (soldier welfare) minister Rajyavardhan Rathore also reached Chauhan's residence and paid floral tribute.

Chauhan served in the Indian Army for over 15 years. He had been working as a pilot with Aryan Aviation Private Ltd since October 2024.

Chauhan (37) was the captain of Bell 407 helicopter that crashed on Sunday morning near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand. Besides him, six people were killed in the accident.