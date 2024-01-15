Army's 16 Corps GoC asks troops to remain steadfast in maintaining peace in Doda-Kishtwar

Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) General Officer Commanding of 16 Corps Lt General Navin Sachdeva on Monday directed troops to remain steadfast towards maintaining peace in the Doda-Kishtwar region.

Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, who took over as GoC of the White Knight Corps recently, is undertaking a ground-zero visit to review the security situation and operational preparedness of troops in the Jammu region.

"Lt Navin Gen Sachdeva GOC, White Knight Corps visited Counter Insurgency Force (Delta) to ascertain operational preparedness in the Doda and Kishtwar region," the White Knight Corps said on X.

The GoC complimented the force and the units for high standards of operational preparedness. He directed them to remain steadfast towards maintaining peace and tranquillity in the region, it said.

Delta Force is part of the Rashtriya Rifles looking after the operational area of the Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts of Jammu region. PTI AB RHL