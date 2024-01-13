Army's 16 Corps GoC briefs LG about security situation in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 13 (PTI) The General Officer Commanding of 16 Corps Lt General Navin Sachdeva on Saturday briefed Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha about the security situation in Jammu region.

"Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, GOC White Knight Corps called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today,” the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

The GoC briefed LG Sinha about the present security scenario, it said Lt General Sachdeva also presented the LG his book on China. PTI AB NB