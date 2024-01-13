Army's Central Command Investiture Ceremony held in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jan 13 (PTI) The Army's Central Command chief Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani on Saturday conferred gallantry and distinguished service awards on officers and other ranks during an investiture ceremony held at the Lucknow Cantonment here.

The Central Command Investiture Ceremony 2024 was organised at the 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre (11GRRC) Parade Ground, according to an official statement.

Eight gallantry awards and 11 distinguished service awards were presented during the ceremony. Awardees were felicitated for their acts of valour in the face of enemy forces as well as exceptional devotion to duty and service to the nation, it added.

Lieutenant General Subramani, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Central Command, also awarded 17 GOC-in-C Unit Appreciations in recognition of exceptional performance and services rendered, the statement said.

The Central Command chief congratulated all awardees and exhorted all ranks to give their best in all spheres and keep up the high traditions of the Indian Army at all times.

He also presented the Surya Command trophies. The 'Best Green Station' award was given to Prayagraj, 'Best Zonal Hospital' to Military Hospital Meerut, 'Best Field Hospital' to 60 Para Field Hospital, 'Best MID Zonal or Peripheral Hospital' to 161 Military Hospital and 'Best ECHS Polyclinic' to ECHS Polyclinic.

Senior Army officers, civil dignitaries and others were present at the ceremony, the statement said. PTI COR NAV IJT