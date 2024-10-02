Army's Chetak Corps conduct Swachhta Abhiyan on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary

Bathinda, Oct 2 (PTI) The Army's Chetak Corps conducted a cleanliness drive on Wednesday with a focus on combating the use of single-use plastic to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

An official statement said that over time, the Bathinda military station has been impacted largely by the use of single-use plastic, which poses significant environmental challenges.

"As a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Indian Army, in collaboration with local authorities, initiated steps to make Bathinda military Station a plastic-free zone.

"The event was marked by a pledge-taking ceremony with all participants vowing to support the Swachhata Mission by eliminating single-use plastic," it said.

This was followed by an extensive cleanliness drive involving all army personnel.

The coordinated effort showcased the Army's commitment to environmental conservation and social responsibility, the statement said.

"With the active participation of military personnel, the event aimed at ensuring that Bathinda becomes a model for cleanliness and sustainability, ultimately contributing to a larger goal of creating a plastic-free environment in the country," it added. PTI SUN NSD NSD