Army's counter-insurgency unit Kilo Force celebrates silver jubilee

Srinagar, Sep 2 (PTI) Army's counter-insurgency unit Kilo Force, responsible for anti-terror operations in North Kashmir, celebrated its silver jubilee on Monday, a defence spokesperson said.

Raised on September 1, 1999, the force has also played a critical role in securing vital communication lines, maintaining peace, enforcing law and order and fostering strong relationships with the local populace through meaningful engagement and guidance to youth in North Kashmir, he said.

"The Headquarters Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo) proudly celebrated its Silver Jubilee, marking 25 years of gallant and distinguished service," the spokesperson said here.

"The Silver Jubilee celebrations commenced with a wreath laying at the Kilo Force War Memorial by Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, GOC, Chinar Corps and Maj Gen Vivek Narang, GOC Kilo Force who paid homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, followed by a Special Sainik Sammelan and celebration with troops," he added.

While interacting with troops, the GOC commended them for their exceptional valour, unwavering dedication and operational excellence, which has been the hallmark of Kilo Force over the last 25 years, the spokesperson said. PTI MIJ RHL