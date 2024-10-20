Army's dependence on foreign weapons reduced under PM Modi: MP CM at ex-servicemen event

Bhopal, Oct 20 (PTI) The army's dependence on foreign weapons has reduced under the Narendra Modi government and special attention is being paid to indigenous fighter aircraft and manufacturing other equipment, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Sunday.

He was speaking at a programme organised at the 3 EME Centre here to honour ex-servicemen in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi.

"The morale of the Army has increased under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. It is being provided with the latest weapons with new technology. The PM has reduced the Army's dependence on foreign weapons and has paid special attention to indigenous fighter aircraft and weapons manufacturing," Yadav said.

India not just responds to an attack but also enters into the enemy's territories to hit back, he asserted in an apparent reference to surgical strikes on terror camps across the border.

Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Tripathi said Madhya Pradesh has a history of valour and courage and the state has given the country three Ashok Chakra winners, five Mahavir Chakra winners and 23 Vir Chakra awardees.

"In the last 25 years, more than 100 soldiers (from MP) have sacrificed their lives for the motherland. This ceremony is attributed to the dedication, able leadership and contribution of ex-servicemen," the admiral said.

On the occasion, Yadav honoured the wives of ex-servicemen who fought valiantly in the Second World War and also kin of martyrs from Bhopal.

The sacrifice, service and dedication of martyred soldiers will always be remembered, Yadav asserted.

A EME Centre release said the programme was part of a mega ex-servicemen rally under the theme 'We Connect, We Care...We Share'.

It was organised at 3 EME Centre, Bhopal for Ex-Servicemen and Veer Naris of Bhopal and adjoining districts under the aegis of HQ Paschim MP Sub Area.

The aim of the rally is to promote welfare schemes, resolve pension related grievances and provide medical care facilities, the release said, adding some 1200 veterans and Veer Naris attended it. PTI ADU BNM