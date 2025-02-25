Army's DGMO pays 2-day visit to Manipur, reviews security dynamics

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Indian Army's Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai carried out a comprehensive review of the security dynamics in Manipur as well as the situation along the Indo-Myanmar border during a two-day visit to the strife-torn state.

Lt Gen Ghai met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and several top officials including the state security advisor, the chief secretary and the director general of police, the Army said.

The DGMO's visit highlighted the collaborative approach between the military and state officials to implement strategic initiatives aimed at promoting stability and the welfare of the people of Manipur, it said in a readout of Lt Gen Ghai's visit to the state on February 24 and 25.

Days after the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 9, the state was brought under President's Rule.

The Army said the DGMO visited Manipur to gain a comprehensive understanding of the situation along the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB) and insights into the status of ongoing border infrastructure developments in the state.

Manipur's two ethnic groups -- the Meitei community and the Kukis --have been locked in a deadly conflict since May, 2023, that killed over 200 people and displaced thousands.

There have been mounting concerns in New Delhi over security implications arising out of fighting between Myanmar's military and rebel forces in areas close to the country's border with India.

"The DGMO focused on the operational preparedness of the Indian Army, carried out an assessment of the security situation along the IMB, and the current security dynamics in the state, including fringe areas," it said in the readout.

"He also emphasised on a 'whole of government approach' during interactions with key stakeholders," it said.

The discussions centred around the normalisation of prevailing security situation in the state, particularly the need to enhance border management and strengthen security infrastructure along the IMB, it said.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and it shares a 1,640 km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

In view of the violence and instability in border areas of Myanmar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in January last year announced a plan to fence the border. PTI MPB ZMN