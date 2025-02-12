Army's Eastern Command holds investiture ceremony

Ranchi, Feb 12 (PTI) Indian Army's Eastern Command investiture ceremony was held at Ranchi Military Station to honour the bravehearts, distinguished personnel and outstanding units on Wednesday.

Lieutenant General R C Tiwari, GOC-in-C Eastern Command conferred the gallantry and distinguished service awards on the recipients during the investiture ceremony.

"The Eastern Command investiture ceremony organised at the Ranchi Military Station on Wednesday honoured officers and soldiers of the Indian Army with gallantry and distinguished service awards for their act of bravery beyond the call of duty and distinguished service to the nation," a statement from the army said.

Lt Gen Tiwari also conferred the GOC-in-C Unit Appreciation on units in recognition of their exceptional professionalism and unparalleled achievements.

During the ceremony, 42 awards were given, including 21 Sena Medals (gallantry), five Sena Medals (distinguished), two Bar To Sena Medal (distinguished), two Yudh Seva Medals, one Bar To Vishisht Seva Medal and 11 Vishisht Seva Medals.

In addition, 45 units were awarded GOC-in-C, Eastern Command Unit appreciation during the ceremony.

The GOC-in-C, Eastern Command congratulated the awardees and exhorted all ranks to give their best in all spheres and keep up the high traditions and values of the Indian Army.

A large number of military personnel, officials and school and college-going students and the families of the award winners attended the ceremony.

A day before the event, a cultural concert 'Shaurya Sandhya', comprising martial arts display including Kalaripayattu and Gatka display, a fly-past by helicopters showcasing the rich heritage of valour of Indian Army, an Army Band Symphony Fusion performance and a fireworks display was also conducted at War Memorial, Ranchi on Tuesday.

The Eastern Command Investiture Ceremony is an annual event that honours the bravery and distinguished service of Indian Army personnel within the Eastern Command. PTI NAM ACD