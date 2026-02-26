Army's elite Bhairav Battalion showcases operational capabilities in Pathankot

Pathankot (Punjab), Feb 26 (PTI) Bhairav Battalion, the Indian Army's elite force tasked with operational requirements along the Indo-Pak borders, on Thursday showcased its operational capabilities ranging from anti-terrorist missions to heliborne and border defence operations at the Dhyan Chand Stadium here.

The stadium was transformed into a simulated battlefield for over an hour, during which operational and battle manoeuvres were enacted by BrahMos and Akash missile batteries, tank units including the Ajeya series and the latest field guns. The display was backed by armed helicopters, including Apache attack helicopters, along with drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Amid a chain of demo blasts and firing, the battlefield scenario also featured coordinated heliborne operations and ground assaults, including the demolition of a simulated terror hideout involving robotic mules and sniffer dogs.

The capabilities were showcased during an investiture ceremony-cum-demonstration organised by the Western Command, which highlighted India's modern weaponry and platforms while displaying its operational preparedness through the indomitable Bhairav Battalion, indigenously fabricated drones and networked battlefield systems, Defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said.

Addressing troops during the operational demonstration organised on a training field, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, said the decision to honour units in a field environment rather than a conventional hall reflected the Army's focus on combat readiness.

"Instead of a ceremonial display, we showcased modern equipment and operational capabilities. This is our way of thanking the units that performed exceptionally well during Operation Sindoor," he said, congratulating formations under the Western Command for their outstanding role in the operation.

Multi-sectoral drones swarmed the sky like flocks of birds, with missile-armed UAVs also ferrying over the skyline, drawing curiosity from onlookers.

The Army commander said that the Indian Army is raising dedicated 'Ashin' drone platoons across infantry, artillery and armoured regiments to strengthen drone warfare capabilities, while specialised 'Bhairav' units will be tasked with deep operations inside hostile territory.

He said the Army has restructured its formations recognising the growing importance of drones in modern warfare.

"We realised that the use of drones is extremely important. Therefore, we have integrated drone usage across all units, right down to the smallest sub-units," he added.

The Bhairav Battalion, a newly formed elite light commando force of the Indian Army that officially debuted in January 2026 to bridge the operational gap between conventional infantry and Para Special Forces, displayed aerial and ground operations, including simulated destruction of terrorist camps.

"These specialised battalions are meant to further enhance our strike and special operations capability. In the coming times, small, agile teams capable of operating independently and penetrating deep into enemy territory will be required," Lt Gen Katiyar said, adding that the Bhairav units will be employed for operations deep inside hostile areas. PTI AB AB KSS KSS