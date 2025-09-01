Army's flood-relief ops: Over 5,000 civilians rescued in Punjab, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh

Chandigarh, Sep 1 (PTI) More than 5,000 civilians and 300 paramilitary personnel have been rescued from inundated areas as the Army has launched extensive flood relief-and-rescue operations in Jammu, Punjab and parts of Himachal Pradesh.

Briefing the media at the Army's Western Command headquarters at Chandimandir in Panchkula about the extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in the flood-affected states, senior Army officials said the fence along the border between India and Pakistan has also been damaged, not only in Punjab, but in Jammu as well.

As the relief-and-rescue operations require aircraft to fly close to the international border, information about the air activity for evacuating people is being exchanged between India and Pakistan, they said.

Major General Puneet Ahuja, in charge of the operations at the Army's Western Command headquarters, briefed the media along with Colonel Iqbal Singh Arora and other officers. They said the relief efforts will continue with the aim of rescuing every stranded individual.

More than 5,000 civilians and 300 paramilitary personnel have been rescued from inundated areas. Approximately 21 tons of relief material, including food packets, medicines and essential commodities, have been delivered on the ground and through aerial drops to cut-off villages, the Army officials said.

The media was informed that more than 4,000 civilians have so far been rescued in Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ferozepur and Kapurthala in Punjab.

Replying to a reporter's question, Maj. Gen. Ahuja said the fence along the India-Pakistan border has also been damaged, not only in Punjab, but in areas of Jammu too.

He said information is being collected from the BSF regarding the fence getting washed away. "Some of the floodlights that are there with the BSF along the fence are not functional, those are being restored," Maj. Gen. Ahuja said.

He said tracks leading to border outposts have also been effected.

The Army officer asserted that every aspect of security is being given due credence and that adequate people are manning the border.

Maj. Gen. Ahuja said India and Pakistan exchange information regarding air activity.

"Our aircraft have flown in close orders. But we tell the other side that our aircraft are going. Their aircraft are also going and they give intimation at the MO level that they are being used for the evacuation of people very close to the border.... So that exchange of information about air activity for the evacuation of people is taking place on a regular basis," he said.

The Western Command of the Army recently launched the relief-and-rescue operations in Jammu, Punjab and parts of Himachal Pradesh, demonstrating a swift response, meticulous preparedness and seamless coordination with civil agencies.

A total of 47 Army columns have been mobilised, comprising engineers as well as personnel from medical detachments and communication teams.

Twenty aircraft, including advanced light helicopters, reconnaissance-and-observation helicopters, Mi-17s and a Chinook, are engaged in the round-the-clock operations and have flown more than 250 hours so far.

The operations commenced on August 16-17.

The flood relief columns were fully prepared, trained and equipped to undertake HADR missions. On receiving requisitions from the civil administration, these columns were swiftly deployed across the affected areas.

Aviation assets, both of the Indian Army Aviation and further supported by the Indian Air Force, have been flying sustained sorties, ensuring a timely evacuation of stranded civilians and aerial delivery of critical supplies.

A flood control and water-level monitoring cell has been established. It is functioning round the clock to monitor water levels across major headworks, including the Bhakra Nangal and Ranjit Sagar dams and other critical points.

The operations are being conducted in close coordination with the civil administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster response Force (SDRF).

The integrated approach has ensured optimal use of resources and timely assistance to affected populations, reflecting the country's resilience and unity during crises, Col Arora said.

He said the communication teams laid more than 2 km of optical fibre cable on August 27, restoring mobile connectivity and enabling a smooth coordination of the relief measures.

The Army engineers constructed a bailey bridge at Jammu Tawi within 12 hours on August 29, restoring a vital lifeline for the city, he said.

There were challenges wherein the river enclaves along the Ravi and Chenab had got inundated. This is the area between the rivers and the border fence. Hence, troops including BSF personnel and civilians were evacuated, leaving behind adequate strength to ensure the security of the area.

On August 30, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, Army Commander, Western Command, visited forward areas to review the relief measures.

He interacted with the troops engaged in the rescue operations and personally assessed the aid-distribution mechanisms.

The Army commander commended the synergy between the Army, civil administration, police and civil agencies, underscoring that such integrated efforts are vital in overcoming challenges of this magnitude.

Punjab has been hit by massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The villages worst-affected by the floods are in Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts.

Heavy rain and flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir have left a trail of death and destruction in Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi and Ramban districts since August 14.

Record rainfall during August 26-27 also caused flash floods in low-lying areas of Jammu and other plains, causing grave damage to public and private infrastructure.

Himachal Pradesh has also faced nature's fury, with multiple flash floods, cloudbursts and landslides hitting the hill state.