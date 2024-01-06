Army's Kharga Corps conducts firepower delivery exercise

Chandigarh, Jan 6 (PTI) The Army's Kharga Corps recently conducted an integrated exercise at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges to practise and validate synchronised delivery of firepower, according to a statement issued here.

The exercise was held in complete integration with surveillance resources and air assets of the Indian Air Force, it said.

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Command, and Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, GOC Kharga Corps, witnessed the exercise "Kharga Shakti", the statement said. The firing range is in Rajasthan.

"The exercise demonstrated seamless, effective and persuasive integrated firing in a simulated operational environment for an offensive in obstacle ridden terrain by coordinated delivery of firepower by artillery units, armour, mechanised infantry and infantry units of Kharga Corps in synchronisation with fighter bomber missions," it said.

At the culmination of the exercise, Lieutenant General Katiyar interacted with all ranks and congratulated them on their professionalism. PTI SUN IJT IJT