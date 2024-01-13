Army's Northern Command chief reviews security, counter-infiltration grid along LoC in Kashmir

Srinagar: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday directed the security forces to remain steadfast towards maintaining peace and tranquillity in Kashmir.

Lt Gen Dwivedi also held a comprehensive joint security review at the headquarters of the Army's Victor Force, which is responsible for security in south Kashmir.

"#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC visited Headquarters Victor Force for a comprehensive Joint Security Review. The Army Commander complimented Officers from Victor Force, Kilo Force, Dagger Division and Vajra Division, #CRPF, @JmuKmrPolice and other intelligence agencies for seamless synergy in Operations, joint Combat Readiness, Counter Terrorism Grid and soldier-citizen connect," the Army's Northern Command said in a post on 'X'.

Earlier, the Northern Army Commander visited the forward areas of Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district and reviewed the counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC).

"In the relentless pursuit of operational excellence and to review the Counter Infiltration Grid, #LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC accompanied by #ChinarCorps Cdr and GOC #VajrDivision visited forward Battalions in #Machhal Sector," the Northern Command said on 'X'.

The Army said the commander interacted with the troops and personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Border Security Force and the Border Roads Organisation.