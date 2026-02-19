Army’s Northern Commander chairs meeting of security agencies in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 19 (PTI) Northern Army commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma chaired a joint control centre meeting of various security agencies here on Thursday, with a focus on real-time intelligence fusion.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, chaired the Joint Control Centre meeting at #Srinagar, attended by senior Army leadership alongwith officials of JKP, CRPF, BSF and other stakeholders," the Army's Northern Command said in a post on X.

It said the deliberations focused on real-time intelligence fusion and seamless inter-agency coordination to ensure swift response and a mission-ready posture. PTI SSB RHL RHL