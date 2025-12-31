Army’s northern commander reviews operational preparedness of troops in Ladakh

Leh, Dec 31 (PTI) Army's northern commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Wednesday visited forward areas in Union Territory of Ladakh and reviewed operational preparedness of deployed troops, officials said.

The General Officer Commanding-in-chief, northern command, visited Tagyarmale sector of eastern Ladakh and was briefed about the security situation by the field commanders, the officials said.

"Lt Gen Sharma reviewed operational preparedness of our valiant troops deployed in Tagyarmale sector of eastern Ladakh.

"With profound pride, he lauded their exemplary professionalism, steadfast resolve and selfless devotion to national security while urging all ranks to nurture this soul-stirring excellence,” Army’s northern command said in a post on X.

The Army commander also extended his heartfelt greetings for a bright and prosperous New Year 2026. PTI TAS NB