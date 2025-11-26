Army's Northern Commander reviews winter preparedness in Kargil sector

Leh, Nov 26 (PTI) Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Wednesday visited forward posts in the Kargil sector and received a briefing on the emerging threat scenario and preparations in view of the ensuing winter season.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, visited forward posts of Drass and Kargil sectors to review the security situation and operational preparedness in the challenging high altitude terrain, the Army said in a post on X.

"He was briefed on the emerging threat scenario and preparations in view of the ensuing winter season," the Northern Command said, also sharing several pictures of the visit.

The Army said the Commander interacted with the troops, appreciating their professionalism and unwavering commitment in safeguarding the Nation's frontiers.

"The Army Commander exhorted them to remain steadfast, innovative and committed to their tasks," the post read. PTI TAS AMJ AMJ