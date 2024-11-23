Army’s northern commander visits Ladakh; interacts with troops

Leh, Nov 23 (PTI) Army’s northern commander Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar on Saturday visited Ladakh and interacted with the troops deployed in forward areas, an official statement said.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Udhampur-based northern command was accompanied by the general officer commanding of Leh-based ‘Fire and Fury Corps’ also known as XIV Corps during his visit to the forward areas of the formation, the Army said.

“He (Lt Gen Kumar) interacted with the troops and commended their high standards of operational preparedness, morale, and motivation,” the Army’s northern command said in a post on X, also sharing a few pictures of the commander's visit. PTI TAS RHL