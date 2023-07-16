Army's QRTs thwarted potential threats during Amarnath Yatra, provided timely assistance to pilgrims

Jammu, Jul 16 (PTI) The quick reaction teams (QRTs) of the Army have successfully thwarted potential threats and provided timely assistance to pilgrims during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

The QRT duties encompass maintaining constant vigilance, conducting regular patrols, coordinating with local authorities and promptly responding to any emergency situations, the spokesperson said.

More than 2.15 lakh pilgrims have so far visited the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, located at a height of 3,888 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas, since the commencement of the annual 62-day pilgrimage on July 1.

The spokesperson said the QRTs have exhibited remarkable vigilance in ensuring a secure passage for the pilgrims during the ongoing yatra on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH-44).

"The QRTs have successfully thwarted potential threats and provided timely assistance to the pilgrims, reflecting their unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all participants," the spokesperson said.

He pointed out that the yatra that attracts devotees from around the world is known for its religious and spiritual importance.

"Acknowledging the significance of this pilgrimage and the necessity to maintain a secure environment, the Army has deployed well-trained and highly responsive QRTs to oversee the safety operations along NH-44. Over the last few weeks, the QRTs have demonstrated exemplary professionalism and resilience," the spokesperson added.

He said their swift response and proactive measures have effectively mitigated potential risks, ensuring a smooth and secure journey for the pilgrims. The pilgrims have acknowledged the unwavering dedication of the Indian Army in upholding the highest standards of safety and security during the yatra, the spokesperson said.

He said the round-the-clock efforts, selflessness and commitment of the QRTs have been instrumental in creating an environment that is conducive to a peaceful pilgrimage experience.

"The Army remains fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all Amarnath pilgrims. With the support of the QRTs, the Army aims to provide a secure environment, allowing the pilgrims to embark on their spiritual journey with peace of mind," the spokesperson said. PTI TAS RC