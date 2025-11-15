Army's Sapta Shakti Command conducts large-scale combat exercise in Thar Desert

Jaipur, Nov 15 (PTI) The Indian Army's Sapta Shakti Command has conducted a large-scale combat exercise at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in the Thar Desert to assess war preparedness and operational capability of its formations, officials said on Saturday.

The exercise, carried out by the command's Ranbankura Division, aimed to refine tactical drills, strengthen inter-arms coordination, and test the integration of all units and sub-units in challenging battlefield conditions, they said.

Sapta Shakti Command chief Lt Gen Manjinder Singh reviewed the operational manoeuvres during the exercise.

Army spokesperson Lt Col Nikhil Dhawan said the drill tested soldiers' endurance, discipline and ability to perform in high-intensity, realistic combat settings.

The training also focused on command-and-control procedures, intelligence coordination, and the effective employment of drone platforms to enhance battlefield readiness, he said.

The participating troops successfully validated operational plans, logistic capability and communication networks, demonstrating the division's high level of preparedness and adaptability to evolving threats, the spokesperson said.

Lt Gen Singh praised the troops for their professionalism, innovation and mission-focused approach, saying their performance reflected the Army's commitment, courage and pursuit of excellence in all conditions.

He also interacted with personnel from the Bhairav Battalion and commended their advanced training standards and operational readiness. PTI AG ARI