Army's Sapta Shakti Command honours BSF officers, veterans

Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) The Army's Sapta Shakti Command on Thursday organised a felicitation ceremony titled 'Samanvay' at the Bikaner Military Station to honour BSF officers and veterans for their contributions to nation-building, officials said.

The event was aimed at fostering civil-military synergy and was attended by Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Army Commander, Sapta Shakti Command, along with senior officers, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, civil administrators and veterans.

The ceremony highlighted the spirit of "military-civil fusion", particularly during Operation Sindoor, where coordinated efforts played a key role in its success, officials said.

"The unwavering support of civil authorities has always ensured seamless operations. This fusion of forces, in spirit and action, is crucial to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047," Lt Gen Singh said in his address.

He also emphasised the need for a "whole-of-nation" approach in the evolving geopolitical landscape and underlined the shared responsibilities of military, paramilitary and civil institutions.

The Army also acknowledged Bikaner's developmental efforts and called for collaborative initiatives to promote tourism in border areas, which could help transform the region into a tourism hub.

BSF officers and Army veterans were felicitated for their service during Operation Sindoor. The event concluded with a reaffirmation of collective commitment to national progress.