Army's South Western Command marks Vijay Diwas in Jaipur

Jaipur, Dec 16 (PTI) Indian Army's South Western Command on Monday observed Vijay Diwas at the Jaipur Military Station, with its Commander Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh paying tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 war at the Prerna Sthal.

Defense spokesperson Colonel Amitabh Sharma said all the military officers at the station were present on this occasion.

Vijay Diwas is commemorated very year to mark the surrender of over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers before the Indian Army on December 16, 1971, leading to the creation of Bangladesh.

The stupendous victory in the war ended the horrific violence unleashed by the Pakistani Army on millions of Bangladeshis. PTI SDA ARI