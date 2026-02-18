Army's Spear Corps sanitises Indo-Myanmar border corridor, destroys IEDs and ordnance

Kolkata, Feb 18 (PTI) The Red Shield division of the Indian Army's Spear Corps have sanitised a corridor of 2.6 km length along the Indo-Myanmar border in dense jungle terrain, destroying nine IEDs and two ordnance in Manipur, a Defence official said on Wednesday.

The sanitisation and demining operation in the area was undertaken on a requisition from government agencies to facilitate the resumption of stalled border fencing work following intelligence inputs regarding improvised explosive devices (IED) and unexploded ordnances owing to the presence of erstwhile insurgent camps, the official said in a statement.

The Red Shield division carried out the operation along the Indo–Myanmar Border at Yangoubung, Manipur, between January 16 and 17, he said.

"Operating in dense jungle terrain under challenging security conditions, the team cleared and sanitised a corridor measuring 2.6 km × 13 metres," he said.

During the operation, nine IEDs and two unexploded ordnance were destroyed, the official said.

The operation has enabled Survey of India teams and construction agencies to proceed with critical border infrastructure work, he added. PTI AMR NN