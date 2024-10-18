Army's Sudarshan Chakra Corps conducts `Swavlamban Shakti' exercise

Bhopal, Oct 18 (PTI) With the aim of enhancing combat capabilities through the integration of niche and emerging technologies, the Army's Sudarshan Chakra Corps of Southern Command is conducting 'Exercise SWAVLAMBAN SHAKTI' at Babina Field Firing Ranges near Jhansi.

The exercise began on Thursday and will continue till October 22, a defence release said here.

The XXI Corps or Sudarshan Chakra Corps, a strike corps of the army, is headquartered in Bhopal.

The exercise that aims to integrate New Technology Equipment (NTEs) into the Army's offensive strategies, ensuring readiness for future warfare scenarios, started in the presence of Lt Gen Prit Pal Singh, General Officer Commanding of Sudarshan Chakra Corps. It is expected to help identify and prioritize critical technologies and equipment for future development and procurement, the release said.

Approximately 1,800 personnel, 210 armoured vehicles, 50 specialist vehicles and a range of aviation assets are participating in the exercise.

Over 50 NTEs from more than 40 prominent industry partners-including DRDO labs and emerging defence startups are being showcased, the release said.

Some of the cutting-edge technology being evaluated includes Swarm Drones, Kamikaze Drones, Logistic Swarm Drones, Handheld Drone Jammers, Software Defined Radio-based Mobile Adhoc Network Systems and Robotic Mules, All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)/Light Armoured Multipurpose Vehicles (LAMVs), Guided Precision Aerial Delivery Systems (GPADS), LASER-based Communication Systems, Directed Energy Weapons, and indigenously developed long-endurance UAVs.

The exercise is a significant step towards fostering collaboration between the Indian Army and the defence industry, the release added.

The event is also being conducted with an aim to boost indigenous defence manufacturing capability in fields of drone and anti-drone technologies. It will provide an opportunity to young entrepreneurs and MSMEs to display and validate their capabilities, the release added. PTI MAS KRK