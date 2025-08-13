Army's Tiger Division celebrates 100th birthday of Lt Col Jamwal (retd)

Jammu, Aug 13 (PTI) The Army's Tiger Division on Wednesday celebrated the 100th birthday of Lt Colonel Sharak Dev Singh Jamwal (retd), who was commissioned into the 7th Light Cavalry in 1946 during the final stages of the Second World War.

The Tiger Division honoured Lt Col Jamwal (retd) by organising a solemn and dignified ceremony here on the occasion to recognise his exemplary service and contribution to the nation, a Defence spokesman said.

He said the General Officer Commanding, Tiger Division, along with the Commander, Chenab Brigade, Jammu Kashmir Ex-Services League (JKESL) President Lt Gen Rakesh Sharma (retd) and other senior veterans visited the veteran's residence in the posh Gandhi Nagar area of the city to convey greetings and felicitate him on this "historic milestone".

Lt Col Jamwal, born on this day in 1926 in Jammu, was commissioned into the 7th Light Cavalry in 1946 during the final stages of the Second World War, the spokesman said, adding his distinguished military career included active participation in the Burma Campaign, the 1947-48 Indo-Pak War, the Liberation of Goa in 1961 and the Sino-Indian War of 1962.

During 1947-48, the spokesman said he, as the Squadron Commander of C Sqn, 7 Cavalry, inducted tanks across the inhospitable high altitude Zojila Pass, leading to the recapture of Zojila and relief of besieged Ladakh.

This year also marks the glorious 60 years of the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1965 war, he said.

During the visit, the officers conveyed the Army's deep appreciation for Lt Col Jamwal's unwavering commitment to the nation and his embodiment of the timeless values of honour, duty, selfless service and camaraderie, the spokesman said.

He said the celebrations included a ceremonial cake cutting, symbolising the enduring bond between serving soldiers and veterans.

The occasion also served as a reminder of the Indian Army's steadfast tradition of honouring its veterans, whose sacrifices and leadership form the bedrock of the nation's security and inspire future generations of soldiers, the spokesman said.