Army's Tiger Division GOC meets J-K LG, briefs him on relief operation in flood-hit areas

Jammu, Sep 29 (PTI) The General Officer Commanding (GOC) Tiger Division, Maj Gen Mukesh Bhanwala, on Monday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and briefed him on relief and restoration efforts in flood-hit areas under Operation Rahat.

During the meeting, Sinha lauded the Army for minimizing the loss of precious lives by acting swiftly and providing humanitarian assistance to the affected people, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

Maj Gen Bhanwala briefed the LG on the relief and restoration efforts of the Indian Army in flood-hit areas under Operation Rahat, the spokesperson said.

Under Operation Rahat, the Indian Army's Western Command conducted extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions this month in flood-affected regions of J&K, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

The operation involved 82 missions, deploying 59 Army columns and 17 Engineer Task Forces to rescue over 6,000 civilians and 300 paramilitary personnel, they said.

The Army also provided medical aid, delivered essential supplies, and undertook restoration efforts, including the construction of a Bailey bridge on the Tawi river and the use of drones for aid drops. PTI AB KVK KVK