Army's Trishakti Corps begins home delivery of essential medicines for veterans on pilot basis

Gangtok, Jan 10 (PTI) The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps has begun home delivery of essential medicines for entitled veterans in Sikkim on a pilot basis, a statement said on Saturday.

The project is being implemented in collaboration with the Department of Posts and CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, ensuring safe, timely and hassle-free delivery of medicines, especially for veterans residing in remote areas, it said.

During initial scrutiny, the ECHS Polyclinic in Gangtok identified 58 beneficiaries living in South Sikkim, North Sikkim and West Sikkim. These veterans face considerable difficulty in physically collecting medicines due to long distances, challenging terrain and mobility constraints, it added.

Based on the outcomes of this pilot project, the polyclinic proposes to extend home delivery services to these identified beneficiaries in the next phase.

The project aims to improve accessibility, ensure continuity of medical care and significantly reduce the travel burden on senior citizens and physically challenged veterans, thereby enhancing overall beneficiary satisfaction, the statement said.

The pilot project is part of a pan-India initiative.