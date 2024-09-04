Army's two events in Leh to focus on drone solutions in high altitude areas

Leh, Sept 4 (PTI) The Indian Army will hold two key events this month that will provide an opportunity to the country's drone industry to showcase their capabilities for operation in high altitude areas.

The technology being demonstrated by the indigenous drone industry can also be harnessed for civilian use especially in high altitude areas and areas akin to terrain and atmospheric conditions in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Army said on Wednesday.

"HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2 and HIMTECH-2024 landmark events are designed to harness military technologies for operations in high altitude areas," the Army said.

The events are envisaged as an opportunity to the Indian drone industry to showcase the capabilities of their drone solutions for high altitude areas, it said.

"HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2 will take place at Wari La, near Leh on 17-18 September 17-18. It will be followed by HIMTECH-2024 on September 20-21, an event conceptualised to discuss, demonstrate and discover new avenues for development, incorporation and cross pollination of technology, ideas and innovations with focus on harnessing military technologies for high altitude areas," the Army said in a release.

Additional Director General of the Army Design Bureau, Major General C S Mann, highlighted that the Indian Army is deployed from icy heights of the Siachen glacier to the rugged Himalayas where its soldiers face unparalleled adversities daily.

"For drone operations, rarified atmosphere results in reduced lift and degraded engine performance which are further accentuated by extreme cold temperatures and high wind speeds. These conditions are unique for the Indian Army and demand systems that can adequately perform in these conditions," he said.

Maj General Mann said since such altitude battlefields are not prevalent anywhere else, tailor-made and indigenous solutions are the way forward.

"If the indigenous industry succeeds here, it also opens vistas for them to the international arena and establish India as a credible drone manufacturing hub," he added.

HIM-DRONE-A-THON-2 will focus on drone solutions for Indian Army for high altitude areas. The event is planned to be conducted under actual terrain and environmental conditions at altitudes of 4,000 to 5,000 metres.

The event is open to all indigenous drone manufactures and invites their participation for demonstration of surveillance drones, loitering munitions, logistics drones, swarm drones and drones with specific capabilities, role and payloads such as electronic warfare, synthetic aperture radar, communication intelligence and electronic intelligence.

As of now more than 25 drone manufacturing firms have registered for participation in the event. All the firms will be competing in a multifaceted competition at super high-altitude areas to prove their suitability and capabilities.

HIMTECH 2024 is being held for the first time in Leh. It is aimed at highlighting and focusing on development of technology and systems for meeting operational requirements along the northern borders.

The event being held in collaboration with FICCI will showcase industry partners and new generation equipment developed for high altitude areas. It will also project Leh as the new business destination for new technology developers, industry and academia.