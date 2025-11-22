Army's Western Command conducts ‘RAM Prahar’ in Haridwar

Haridwar, Nov 22 (PTI) Following the Indian Army's Western Command's most aggressive and modern military exercise ever conducted in Haridwar in the dense forest on the banks of the Ganges and near Jhilmil Lake, Commandant Lieutenant General MK Katiyar said on Friday that if the enemy makes any misadventure, they will receive a response even more severe than Operation Sindoor.

After the conclusion of the nearly month-long exercise ‘RAM Prahar’, Lieutenant General Katiyar told reporters that it was for the first time that the exercise was conducted in Haridwar. He said that after seeing this exercise, the enemy will not make any misadventure, and if they still dare, they will receive a response even stronger than Operation Sindoor.

"Making the Indian Army super-modern is our priority. Our enemy is using sophisticated weapons, so we must also master technology, firepower, and field capability, and for this purpose, 'Ram Prahar' has been organised," he said.

Lt Gen Katiyar stated this exercise teaches soldiers combat skills in all conditions where the enemy may be hiding, such as forests, rivers, mountains, sand, and dark valleys at night.

The military exercise, held in the inaccessible area of ​​Dudhala Dayalwala, featured tanks surging through the river, cannons roaring through the plains, mountains, and sandy terrain, while the roar of helicopters like Rudra and Apache was also heard in the sky. The objective of this military exercise was to train soldiers in the ability to penetrate forests and mountains, conduct precision strikes against enemy positions, and cross rivers and other obstacles.