Army's Western Command, NDMA to host strategic conclave on disaster resilience in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Jan 24 (PTI) The Army's Western Command, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), will host a conclave here on disaster resilience to bolster India's national readiness against natural and man-made calamities.

The high-level joint seminar and exhibition on disaster risk resilience will be held on January 28, an official statement said here on Saturday.

The event marks a pivotal shift in national strategy, moving from reactive relief to proactive resilience, the statement said.

The conclave will assemble military leadership, NDMA policymakers and industry experts to streamline the synergy between civil authorities and the Army.

Key focus areas will be civil-military coordination (CIMIC): Enhancing unified command structures to optimise response during the critical 'Golden Hour'; technology integration: Addressing the role of AI, satellite communications and indigenous tech in disaster mitigation and policy evolution: Developing a standardised framework for rapid resource deployment across state and departmental borders.

A core highlight of the event will be a specialised exhibition showcasing cutting-edge 'Make in India' disaster response technology.

The attendees will get a first-hand look at next-generation chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear protection gear.

"As we face increasingly unpredictable climate challenges, this conclave serves as a vital platform to synchronise our 'boots on the ground' with the latest strategic innovations," the statement quoting a spokesperson for the Western Command said. PTI SUN MNK MNK