Army's Western Command organises organ donation awareness drive at Chandimandir cantt

Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) The Western Command of the Indian Army on Friday organised a large-scale organ donation awareness drive in Chandimandir cantonment area.

An event, chaired by Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Command, saw the participation of over 400 individuals including serving personnel, their families and school children.

The awareness drive was preceded by a series of community outreach activities, conducted over a period of a few weeks, aimed at promoting the importance of organ donation, an official statement said here.

These events conducted by Command Hospital, Western Command, Chandimandir, included an awareness walkathon and cyclothon, which saw active participation from all age groups, as well as interactive sessions held at various Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) across the Chandimandir cantonment.

These events focused on dispelling myths, addressing fears and encouraging open conversations around organ donation.

During the main event on Friday, Lt Gen Katiyar emphasized that service to the nation extends beyond the battlefield and organ donation represents the highest form of selfless service.

He encouraged everyone to pledge their organs and become catalysts of change in saving countless lives.

Subject-matter experts from the Armed Forces Medical Services institutions spoke on the medical, legal, and ethical aspects of organ donation, providing clarity and reassurance to the gathering.

The event culminated in taking an 'organ donation pledge' by all attendees, reaffirming the Indian Army's commitment not just to defending the nation, but also to leading from the front in matters of public health and social responsibility.