Army’s western commander reviews preparedness in Jammu-Pathankot sector

Jammu, Nov 7 (PTI) Army’s Western Commander Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar on Friday reviewed the operational preparedness of troops deployed in forward areas along the Jammu-Pathankot sector, officials said.

The review by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief comes as the troops prepare for the winter months to effectively counter threats posed by terrorists operating in the higher reaches and forest belts in the Jammu sector.

"Lt Gen Katiyar reviewed the operational preparedness of troops deployed in forward areas of Jammu, Kathua, Samba (in Jammu division) and Pathankot (in Punjab) ensuring they remain poised to respond to any contingency," Western Command said in a post on X.

It said the commander lauded the professionalism of the soldiers, seamless integration of emerging technologies and unwavering commitment to the highest standards of operational excellence.

"Their resolve and readiness stand as a testament to the Army’s unflinching vigilance and strength of purpose," he said. PTI TAS ANM AMJ AMJ