Army's western commander visits J-K’s Kathua; hails troops for eliminating dreaded JeM terrorist

Jammu, Jan 28 (PTI) Army's Western Commander Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar on Wednesday visited Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir and congratulated the troops who had eliminated a dreaded Pakistani terrorist in an encounter last week.

The army commander was briefed by the brigade commander on plans for continued domination of the area, the Western Command said in a post on X.

“Lt Gen Katiyar visited the Bani-Macchedi sector, Kathua and congratulated Sep XXX of the SIKH LI Regiment who had eliminated a dreaded JeM terrorist in a close encounter, risking his own life. He complimented the whole team for the relentless pursuit of the terrorist over several days and the surgical execution of the operation,” it said.

JeM terrorist Usman, who was active in the area for the past several years, was eliminated by the Army at Parhetar in Kathua on January 23 at around 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps, Lt Gen P K Mishra, visited snow-bound Basantgarh in Udhampur district on Wednesday to review the prevailing security situation and further strengthen the ongoing counter-terrorism posture.

“During the visit, he commended the troops of Delta Force for their high morale, professionalism and unwavering commitment to duty. The GOC urged all ranks to remain razor-sharp and proactive, adopting an unrelenting approach against terrorism,” the white-knight corps said in a post on X.

It said Lt Gen Mishra emphasised exemplary operational conduct, constant vigilance and sustained readiness to effectively address emerging security challenges. PTI TAS RHL