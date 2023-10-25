Army’s White Knight Crops flags off cycling expedition in Jammu to mark its 75th anniversary

Jammu, Oct 25 (PTI) The Army's White Knight Corps on Wednesday flagged off a cycling expedition from Jammu to one of the world's highest motorable passes in Ladakh’s Khardung La to mark its 75th anniversary.

The expedition, comprising two officers and 13 soldiers of the 16 Corps Signal Regiment, was flagged off by the general officer commanding (GoC) from Nagrota Military Station to commemorate the 75 years (1948-2023) of the regiment, a defence spokesperson said.

They will cover a distance of approx 850 km through the treacherous hills and passes of Pir Panjal ranges, Srinagar valley, Zojila Pass, and culminating at the highest motorable road located at Khardung La, which stands at an altitude of 18,380 feet, he said.

This challenging journey will serve as a testament to their grit, determination, and adventurous spirit, he said.

The primary objective of the expedition is to connect with the ‘Veer Naris’ and war heroes of the region, paying homage to their selfless sacrifices in the line of duty while serving the nation, the spokesperson said.

Along the route, the cycling team will pay their respects to the fallen war heroes by laying wreaths at various war memorials, he said.

The culmination of this remarkable journey is scheduled for November 15, when the expedition will be welcomed at Leh. PTI AB NB