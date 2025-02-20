Arogya Mitras hold agitation near Latur collector's office in support of demands

Latur, Feb 20 (PTI) As part of their ongoing Maharashtra-wide strike, Arogya Mitras, or frontline healthcare professionals appointed by the state government, continued their agitation near Latur collector's office on Thursday to press for their demands.

The health workers are on an indefinite strike since Monday under the banner of Maharashtra Arogya Mitras Karmchari Sanghatana in support of their various demands.

The protesters claim Arogya Mitras, who are instrumental in implementation of the Maharashtra government's Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and the Centre's Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, are an overlooked group within the state healthcare system.

These workers act as a first contact for beneficiaries of the schemes at empanelled medical facilities and provide patient support in the form of enrolments, insurance scheme information, claim assistance, among others.

The key demands being raised by Arogya Mitras include Rs 26,000 per month salary along with special allowances and DA as per the Minimum Wages Act, sick leave (SL) of 10 days, casual leave (CL) of 10 days and special leave (PL) of 30 days.

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) issued a letter, declaring their support to the agitators. PTI COR RSY