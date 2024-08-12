Around 1 cr women to benefit from Ladki Bahin Yojana: Minister Tatkare

Thane, Aug 12 (PTI) Around one crore women in Maharashtra will benefit from the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, which was announced in the budget tabled last month in the assembly, state minister Aditi Tatkare said on Monday.

Under the scheme, women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh will get Rs 1500 per month.

"More than one crore women will benefit from this scheme. It aims to give women rightful financial aid to help them fulfil essential and personal needs," said Tatkare, who is state women and child development minister.

Women who do not have bank accounts must open them and apply for the scheme before the August 31 deadline, she added.

She also said there was a proposal to increase salaries of anganwadi workers and a new initiative to give Rs 50 for each application processed under the scheme.

Some 1.14 lakh smartphones have been distributed to women and self help groups have been tasked with sewing more than 1.4 lakh school uniforms, which is providing employment opportunities, she said.

The minister was attending the 'Mahila Samvad Mela' organized by Mahila Aartik Vikas Mahamandal in Shahapur here. MLA Daulat Daroda and former MP Anand Paranjpe took part. PTI COR BNM