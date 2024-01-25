Around 10 lakh devotees throng ghats in Prayagraj for holy dip on Paush Purnima

Prayagraj (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) Around 10 lakh devotees took dip in the Ganga river here on Thursday on the occasion of Paush Purnima, officials said.

An official of the Magh Mela administration said Paush Purnima is the second bathing festival of the Magh Mela.

To facilitate devotees, the number of ghats has been increased from eight to 12, the mela administration said, adding that around 9.8 lakh people took dip in the Ganga.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Magh Mela) Rajeev Narayan Mishra said deep water barricading and nets have been arranged for the safety of devotees during bathing.

Trained divers, water police, SDRF, NDRF teams present at the spot are constantly monitoring the situation, Mishra said.

He added that arrangements have been made for additional vehicle parking for the convenience of the saints, seers and devotees returning from Ayodhya for the Magh Mela pilgrimage.

People also distributed 'khichdi prasad' among those who came to take dip in the river. PTI RAJ ABN CDN RPA