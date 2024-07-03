Around 100 inmates of private training institute fall sick; food poisoning suspected

Indore, July 3 (PTI) Around 100 youths preparing for army recruitment at a private institute here have suffered from suspected food poisoning, an official said on Wednesday.

As the development followed the death of four children at a local shelter home due to suspected food poisoning, the administration ordered officials to check the quality of food served at all residential schools, shelters and hostels in the city.

About 100 students living in five hostels of the Indore Physical Academy in Chitawad area were suffering from vomiting and diarrhea for the last two days, Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ghanshyam Dhangar said.

"About 70 youths were treated in the hostels while 30 others were admitted to the Government Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital," he added.

A total of 450 youths live in the five hostels of the private-run institute which imparts training for army recruitment, he said.

Samples of food, foodgrains and drinking water were collected from the hostels for testing, Dhangar added.

In view of increasing cases of food poisoning, District Magistrate Ashish Singh ordered the SDMs to carry out quality checking of the food and drinking water available at all hostels and ashram (residential) schools in the city, and submit a report in seven days.

Earlier, four children of Shri Yugpurush Dham Bal Ashram died on Monday and Tuesday due to infection caused by suspected food poisoning. More than 40 others are admitted to hospital.

A high-level committee of the district administration is conducting an investigation into the ashram's functioning. PTI HWP ADU KRK