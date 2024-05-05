Around 100 SP workers booked for 'vandalising' Maharan Pratap statue in UP's Mainpuri

Mainpuri (UP), May 5 (PTI) Around 90-100 unnamed Samajwadi Party workers have been booked in Mainpuri for allegedly vandalising a statue of Maharana Pratap and indulging in hooliganism, police said on Sunday.

According to residents, the incident took place Saturday after the road show of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was seeking votes for his wife Dimple Yadav, the party's candidate from Mainpuri.

Police took a suo motu cognizance of the incident and filed a case Saturday against 90-100 Samajwadi Party workers under charges of rioting, stoking religious hatred, disobeying orders of a public servant, and breach of peace, Kotwali Police Station SHO Fateh Bahadur Singh Bhadauria told PTI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the alleged vandalisation.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "This kind of insulting and contemptuous behaviour of the Samajwadi Party leaders with the statue of national leader Maharana Pratap is highly condemnable. I condemn this act..." PTI NAV VN VN