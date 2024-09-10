Around 1,000 small bridges to be built in rural Bihar

Patna, Sep 10 (PTI) Around 1000 small bridges will be constructed in rural areas in Bihar where a number of such structures collapsed in the recent past, an official said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The cabinet gave its approval for launching of the 'Mukhyamantri Gramin Setu Nirman Yojana' (MGSNY) under which the bridges will be built, S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), said.

"Under this scheme, small bridges will be constructed in rural areas on a priority basis. The Rural Works Department (RWD) will construct bridges up to 100 metres in length and Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited will construct them," Siddharth said.

The cabinet also approved amendments in the Mukhya Mantri Gramin Sadak Unnayan Yojana with an aim to connect all-weather roads to all rural habitations in the state. Roads in rural areas which need immediate repair, will also be part of this scheme, said the ACS.

The cabinet also okayed a proposal for the construction of three five-star hotels with shopping malls in Patna, on the land of Ashok Patliputra Hotel, Sultan Palace and Bankipur bus stand premises in public-private partnership (PPP) mode, he said.

"Earlier, approval was given for the construction of three five-star hotels only. Now, it will be five-star hotels along with shopping malls. Permission was also granted to increase the number of rooms in these hotels," he said.

Sahay said the cabinet approved Bihar Tourism and Market Policy-2024 which focuses on developing various tourism projects by facilitating the private sector.