Around 11,500 delegates to attend BJP national council meet in Delhi this weekend

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday said that around 11,500 delegates from across the country will attend the party's two-day national council meet at the Bharat Mandapam here starting on February 17.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the delegates will include office-bears of the party across the country, sitting and former MPs, MLAs, and elected mayors.

It will have a comprehensive organisational agenda, he said.

"The Congress and the Communists make various kinds of comments but the BJP is the only party which does maximum organisational work in a democratic manner, be it holding in time the party's national convention, national executive and other programmes in states and districts," Prasad told reporters.

"This is in our DNA," he added.

Prasad said BJP national president J P Nadda will deliver the inaugural speech at the national council meet on February 17 and the meet will conclude with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address the next day.

He noted that the council meetings were held right before the elections in 2014 and 2019 as well, with the BJP winning its maiden majority in the Lok Sabha in 2014 and notching up a bigger win five years later.

Modi, who had spoken in the previous two council meetings as well, has now set a target of winning 370 Lok Sabha seats for the party and over 400 seats out of 543 for the ruling alliance, he said, adding that the party will now work to achieve the targets.

"Two resolutions are in the agenda. There will be detailed discussions on the upcoming elections,” Prasad said.

An exhibition on 'Viksit Bharat Abhiyan’ will also be put up at the meeting venue. PTI PK KR SMN