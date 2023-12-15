Around 1,201 gms of cocaine confiscated at Chennai airport

Chennai, Dec 15 (PTI) Cocaine weighing 1,201 grams worth Rs 12 crore was seized from a passenger who arrived from Addis Ababa by an Ethiopian Airlines flight, the Chennai Air Customs said on Friday.

The male passenger held a Nigerian passport and he arrived from Addis Ababa on December 12.

During the examination, contraband in the form of hyperdense cylindrical bundles numbering 71 were found concealed in his body and they were seized, a release here said.

Following the confiscation of Cocaine under the Customs Act, 1962, the passenger was arrested and further investigation was under progress. PTI ROH