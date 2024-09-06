Around 15,000 cops to be on Mumbai streets during Ganesh festival

Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) Around 15,000 police personnel besides senior officials will be deployed for security in Mumbai during the ten-day Ganesh festival which will start from Saturday.

As many as 32 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 45 Assistant Commissioners, 2,435 officials, 12,420 constables, home guards and personnel of the State Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force and Riot Control Unit will be on the streets, said an official here.

People should cooperate with police in crowded places, not touch suspicious-looking things, and contact police on numbers 100 or 112 if help is needed, he said. PTI ZA KRK