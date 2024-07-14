Around 15,000 pilgrims visit Amarnath cave shrine, total crosses 3 lakh

Srinagar, Jul 14 (PTI) The number of pilgrims who paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at Amarnath cave shrine in South Kashmir crossed the three lakh mark on Sunday as nearly 15,000 yatris had darshan of the naturally formed ice lingam, officials said here.

"As many as 14,974 pilgrims performed the yatra on Sunday and had darshan of Baba Bholenath on the 16th day of the annual yatra," the officials said.

They said the number of pilgrims who have been to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine has now reached 3,09,957.

The officials said 9,755 male pilgrims, 3,291 female pilgrims, 245 Sadhus and one Sadhvi were among those who paid obeisance at the cave shrine.

Over 1,500 security forces and 159 children also performed the pilgrimage.

As per the officials, there have been two deaths -- a sevadar from Haryana and a pilgrim from Jharkhand -- in this year's yatra. Both the deceased suffered cardiac arrest along the Baltal route in June.

The 52-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 19. More than 4.5 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine last year. PTI MIJ HIG HIG