Around 165 schools having low number of students to be merged with nearby schools: Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said around 165 schools that have a low number of students would be merged with other schools located in their vicinity.

The state Education Department has already undertaken an extensive survey to identify the schools in which the number of students is low.

"Raising the alarm over the move to rationalise students and teachers in state-run schools will not bring fruitful results. Schools mushroomed in the state due to political reasons. We have to ensure quality education by merging schools with low number of students with schools that have a good number of students," he told the reporters on Sunday.

"It came to light that a few schools run with four students and two or three teachers. The merger plan will be beneficial for the students too. The shortage of teaching staff will also be addressed by the plan," he said.

Saha said around 165 schools having a low number of students will be merged with nearby schools, preferably located within a 1 km radius.

The chief minister said the government was also working to address traffic congestion in Agartala.

"I had a meeting with engineers on addressing traffic jams in various parts of the city. I suggested constructing more flyovers to ensure seamless movement of vehicles," he said.