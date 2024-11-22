Around 18000 vacancies in Delhi govt to be filled in next six months: DIP

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Lt Governor VK Saxena distributed appointment letters to 702 newly recruited employees in various departments of the Delhi government at an event at Vigyan Bhawan here on Friday.

Around 22,000 permanent government recruitment in various departments of the Delhi government and civic bodies have been done by the Delhi Subordinate Services Recruitment Board (DSSSB) during the last two years. It was an initiative started by the Lt Governor, an official said.

Around 18,000 vacancies have been advertised by DSSSB and will be filled within six months, according to the Delhi government's directorate of information and publicity statement.

The new appointments were made to various departments of the Delhi government--Education, Health, Training & Technical Education, Delhi Transport Corporation and Delhi Fire Services.

The highest appointment, 232 out of a total 702, have been made in the Health followed by 200 in Education, 119 in Planning and 88 in Training & Technical Education departments, the statement said.

The new recruitments were also made to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), it said.

Saxena congratulated the recruits and encouraged them to work for the betterment of the society at large. He said that a government job is not just for livelihood but an opportunity to contribute to the nation's progress.

He said the permanent appointments were aligned with the Prime Minister’s call for efficiency and accountability in governance. It will bring responsibility and accountability which is crucial for achieving the ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. PTI VIT HIG