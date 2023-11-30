Around 200 persons held for unauthorised travel in reserved compartments

Thane, Nov 30 (PTI) Action was taken against 311 persons for violation of various provisions of the Indian Railway Act in the district during a single evening, an official release said on Thursday.

The special drive was conducted by the Railway Protection Force on Wednesday during evening peak hours.

As many as 197 persons were detained for unauthorised entry in reserved compartments, 99 person were detained for trespassing inside railway premises and 13 persons were detained for hawking and begging.

The culprits were prosecuted before the Kalyan railway magistrate through video conference and a total fine of Rs 46,950 was recovered. PTI COR KRK