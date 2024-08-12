Around 300 kg poppy recovered in Kota, two men held

Kota (Rajasthan) Aug 12 (PTI) Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested here with around 300 kg poppy husk worth Rs 44.30 lakh, police said Monday.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they had loaded the contraband from Jhalawar district and were en route to Nagaur and Jodhpur districts for distribution, Sub-inspector Shyambabu said.

The arrest was made during a routine vehicle inspection at the Anwa trifurcation in Deoli Manji area on Sunday evening when the police intercepted a suspicious car, Kota (Rural) Superintendent of Police Karan Sharma said.

The police team noticed plastic bags loaded in the car and questioned the occupants -- Bhojraj Meena (31) and Mukut Bihari Meena (25) -- but they were unable to give a satisfactory response, Sharma said.

The team then searched the vehicle and found 19 plastic bags containing poppy husk weighing 295.30 kilograms, he said.

According to police, the confiscated drugs are estimated to have a market value of Rs 44.30 lakh.

The duo, both hailing from Baran district, were arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), Sharma said.

The accused will be presented before the court later on Monday, and the police intend to seek their remand for further questioning regarding the matter, SI Shyambabu said.