Around 300 paramilitary companies deployed in Kashmir ahead of assembly polls

Srinagar, Aug 20 (PTI) The Centre has so far deployed nearly 300 companies of paramilitary forces for election duties in the Kashmir valley, officials said on Tuesday.

The companies have been deputed in Srinagar, Handwara, Ganderbal, Budgam, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Awantipora, and Kulgam, they said.

As many as 298 companies of paramilitary forces, including Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Sahastra Seema Bal, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police, have been deployed for the providing security for the smooth conduct of the assembly polls in the Kashmir valley, they added.

According to officials, Srinagar has got the maximum number of companies (55), followed by Anantnag (50), Kulgam (31), Budgam, Pulwama, and Awantipora police districts (24 each), Shopian (22), Kupwara (20), Baramulla (17), Handwara 15, Bandipora 13, and Ganderbal (3).

The notification for the first phase of the three-phased polls was issued earlier on Tuesday. The voting for the first phase will take place on September 18, second phase on September 25, and the third and final phase on October 1. PTI SSB RPA