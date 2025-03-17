Around 50 injured in bee attack during funeral in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur, Mar 17 (PTI) Around 50 people, who had gathered for a funeral here, were injured in a bee attack on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in Peeli ki Talai of Amber area when during the cremation of a person bees came out of the hive due to the heat of the fire and attacked the group of people, Station House Officer (SHO) Antim Sharma said.

He said around 50 people were injured and they were taken to the nearest first aid centre from where some people were referred to Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur.

Most of the people were sent home after first aid, the officer added.