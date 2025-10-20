Around 500 illegal air horns destroyed by MVD in Kochi

Kochi, Oct 20 (PTI) Nearly 500 air horns illegally fitted in vehicles were destroyed using road rollers here on Monday, officials of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) said.

They said the seized air horns were confiscated during a special enforcement drive in Kochi, launched as directed by Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar.

As part of the week-long drive, about 500 vehicles, including inter-state buses and trucks, were intercepted for using banned air horns in different parts of the district, officials said.

The confiscated horns were later crushed at Kammattipadam here as part of the campaign against their use, an official added.

The minister had ordered the special drive after witnessing a bus driver using an air horn while he was addressing a public event in Kothamangalam earlier this month.

MVD officials said similar inspections are being carried out in other parts of the state, and the checks will continue.